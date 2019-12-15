Newtown football team wins state championship on Sandy Hook 7th anniversary

NEWTOWN, CT (Associated Press) — Newtown High School won the Connecticut state football championship Saturday night, on the seventh anniversary of the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting.

Quarterback Jack Street threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Riley Ward as time expired to give the Nighthawks a 13-7 win over Darien.

The championship was Newtown’s first since 1992. The team finished its season a perfect 13-0.

Linebacker Ben Pinto’s brother Jack was among the 20 first graders killed in the elementary school shooting on December 14th, 2012.

