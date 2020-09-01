Newsfeed Now: Trump visits Kenosha; News Nation launches

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

PROTEST BILL PROPOSAL: An Indiana congressman’s proposed bill would punish violent protesters by prohibiting them from receiving federal unemployment assistance. WXIN’s Dan Spehler joins the conversation.

RECOVERING FROM LAURA: As Louisiana residents get the first look at their homes in Cameron Parish, some are learning there’s nothing left. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

NEWS NATION LAUNCH: Inspiring viewers and readers to think, not how to think. That’s the foundation of NewsNation. The nightly three-hour broadcast will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (ET) on WGN America, offering fact-based, balanced news coverage in prime-time. Aaron Nolan gives us a behind-the-scenes look.

