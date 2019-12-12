New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island

In this Dec. 9, 2019, photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Unstable conditions continued to hamper rescue workers from searching for people missing and feared dead after the volcano off the New Zealand coast erupted in a towering blast of ash and scalding steam while dozens of tourists explored its moon-like surface. (Michael Schade via AP)

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) – New Zealand military specialists will land on a small volcanic island early Friday to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of an eruption that claimed eight other lives and severely burned survivors.

Authorities say the recovery attempt will go ahead even though scientists believe another eruption is possible on White Island. Weather concerns appeared to motivate the plan to recover the bodies soon.

Rain mixed with volcanic ash could form a cement-like substance encasing the bodies and make their recovery and identification more difficult. The volcano is continuing to emit steam and mud from its vents.

