New York holiday light display holds Guinness World Record

Tonight we want to show you the record-breaking holiday light show north of New York City, that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity. The glittering residential display started twenty years ago with just 600 lights and now has over 600,000. Jamie Wax reports.

For the Gay family, the most wonderful time of the year starts early. Every weekend starting in September, Tim, Grace and their adult children Emily, Daniel and John get to work on their family lights display.

To be fair, this isn’t any old holiday lights display. The ERDAJT Holiday Light Display, which are the initials of the three kids – Emily Raejean, Daniel Arthur and John Timonthy – is the Guinness World Record holding lights display for the most lights on a residential property.

The Gay family captured the title with 601,736 lights in 2014.

Today the kids do much of the heavy lifting, contributing their own unique talents. Daniel has become something of a lead designer, with a big ornament hanging over their pond.

John’s climbing ability has helped bring the display to new heights.

Emily has become the voice of the show, and the display goes live the day after Thanksgiving. This year it features 641,695 lights choreographed to 252 songs. But the number the family is the proudest of is $365,781 – the amount of money their efforts have raised for local charities, with more rolling in each night.