New Year’s Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah were set to go forward on New Year’s Day despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancelation of the 2021 parade. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

PASADENA, CA (Associated Press) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 is set to proceed despite a new surge of infections.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition is scheduled to feature actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

After days of record-smashing rains, forecasters promise a sunny dawn for the 8 a.m. start. The parade normally draws thousands of fans. Pasadena authorities urged people to wear mask and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups.