Listen up you Peeps lovers!

There are Peeps jelly beans now!

Plus new flavors — ranging from root beer float, to hot tamales.

And there are mini-peeps — individually wrapped chicks small enough to fit inside easter eggs.

The animal-shaped marshmallows are an easter basket staple. Even though they can be a little controversial — you either love ’em or hate ’em.

But if you’re in the “love ’em” category — it’s going to be Peeps heaven for you this spring.