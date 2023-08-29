BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new tour boat will soon launch offering people a ride on the Missouri River.

This month, Bismarck city leaders approved an alcohol license for the Mnishoshe charter pontoon.

The Coast Guard-certified boat is owned by the Ft. Lincoln Foundation and will be captained by Chuck Archambault.

It’ll offer small tours of the river, as well as trips to places like Cross Ranch State Park and Fort Lincoln State Park.

“It won’t be ticketed sales so to speak. It’ll be 100% charter,” Archambault said. “They’ll have the option of doing as an example visiting the local establishments on the river or going to see different historical aspects of the river. We’ll give history tours as an example.”

Right now, Archambault says they’re waiting for approval from the attorney general’s office before they can start taking reservations.

They hope to start welcoming passengers before fall.