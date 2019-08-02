New exoplanets discovered by NASA

People have a few more reasons to look to the sky this morning.

NASA scientists say they’ve found some interesting new exoplanets not that far from Earth. Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars outside our solar system.

NASA’s survey satellite has found multiple exoplanets orbiting a star only 31 light-years away — relatively close, in terms of interplanetary travel.

Several were noteworthy, for different reasons — one orbits the star at a distance where the temperature might be just right to support liquid water — and therefore some forms of life — on the surface.

Also in space, there’s an asteroid headed for Earth, but before you get concerned, scientists say there’s nothing to worry about. Asteroid 2006 QQ23 is larger than the Empire State Building — but it’s not expected to hit us.

Instead the asteroid, which is nearly five million miles away, will zoom past Earth next week. The cosmic fly-by taking place on August 10th.