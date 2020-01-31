1  of  22
Closings & Delays
Canby Schools Castlewood School District Chamberlain School District Clark School District Crow Creek Tribal Dupree Florence School District Great Plains Lutheran HS Immaculate Conception Lower Brule Lyman Milbank Oglala Lakota County Smee School District St. Francis Indian St. Martin Lutheran Timber Lake School District Todd County School District Watertown Christian Watertown School District West Lyon Community Willow Lake

New emojis coming soon

National & World News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Get your thumbs ready, new emojis are on the way!

117 new emojis approved by the unicode consortium will be rolled out later this year.

The big theme appears to be gender inclusivity. 

There’s going to be the transgender flag, a gender-neutral santa and a man wearing a wedding veil. 

Another entry sure to be popular is called “italian hand gesture.” It’s the pinched fingers often used to express confusion, disbelief or rejection. 

Ninjas, mammoths, bubble tea, a human heart and a smiley face shedding a single tear also made the cut.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests