New emojis coming soon

Get your thumbs ready, new emojis are on the way!

117 new emojis approved by the unicode consortium will be rolled out later this year.

The big theme appears to be gender inclusivity.

There’s going to be the transgender flag, a gender-neutral santa and a man wearing a wedding veil.

Another entry sure to be popular is called “italian hand gesture.” It’s the pinched fingers often used to express confusion, disbelief or rejection.

Ninjas, mammoths, bubble tea, a human heart and a smiley face shedding a single tear also made the cut.