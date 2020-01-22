New dinosaur discovered in China

A new dinosaur that’s being referred to as a ‘Dancing Dragon’ has been identified by researchers.

The dinosaur lived about 120 million years ago. They determined that the dinosaur was about the size of a raven but double its length with a long, bony tail.

Its entire body was covered with feathers, complete with two plumes at the tail’s end.

The researchers have declared that this feathered dinosaur demonstrates a crucial link between dinosaurs and birds.

They also said that given that these animals “lived twice as long ago as T-Rex.”