1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Chester School District City of Milbank Colman-Egan School District DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Harris-Lake Park Hendricks, MN Howard Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lynd Madison Marshall Milbank Minnesota West-Canby Oldham-Ramona Pipestone Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Southwest State SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tracy Wilmot

New dinosaur discovered in China

National & World News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A new dinosaur that’s being referred to as a ‘Dancing Dragon’ has been identified by researchers.

The dinosaur lived about 120 million years ago. They determined that the dinosaur was about the size of a raven but double its length with a long, bony tail. 

Its entire body was covered with feathers, complete with two plumes at the tail’s end. 

The researchers have declared that this feathered dinosaur demonstrates a crucial link between dinosaurs and birds. 

They also said that given that these animals “lived twice as long ago as T-Rex.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests