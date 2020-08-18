New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat

BATON ROUGE, La. (NEXSTAR) — Need something to cheer you up in 2020? It’s time to start thinking about Girls Scout cookies.

Along with your favorite flavors like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, comes a french toast-inspired treat called Toast-Yay. The new cookie is dipped in icing and ready for your breakfast table — or lunch box — or night binging Netflix.

While you might not see Girls Scouts going door-to-door due to the pandemic, you’ll still be able to purchase for favorite boxes of cookies online. Sales are already underway.

From The Girl Scouts

However, you’ll have to wait a bit. Toast-yay won’t be available until cookie season officially starts in January.

The Girl Scouts also announced a new gift box option this season. Since you may not be able to connect with family and friend in-person, this allows you to ship them a box of cookies!

Boxes will be sent direct and can be ordered through the online platform.