DES MOINES, Iowa – There’d seem to be no better way to feel good about being an American than watching a line of newcomers join the club on July 4th, Independence Day.

There was a blue sky over a big crowd at Principal Park for one of the Iowa Cubs’ best traditions — the 15th annual citizenship ceremony.

Thirty-two people from 21 countries across six continents took their oaths and officially became new citizens of the United States. Sworn in by Judge Steve Locher, the proud new Americans got huge applause from the audience and completed a day they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

WHO 13’s Andy Fales asked new citizen Mark Payne, from Great Britain, why he wanted to become a U.S. citizen.

“‘Cause in 1978 I watched the movie United Kingdom and it made me want to come to the United States of America and I was nine years of age. And that’s been my dream ever since then to come here. And I made it and now I’m complete,” said Payne.

“How does it feel to do this on a day like today at a ballgame on the 4th of July,” Fales asked Alesya Niko, a new citizen from Ukraine.

“I’m actually, I thought it’s amazing. I told everyone at work and they did not believe it. They’re like ‘Really?’ they did not know that’s even happening,” Niko said.

There have been a total of 450 new Americans naturalized at Principal Park since the first on-field event was held back on September 4th of 2009.