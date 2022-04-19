ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland will open for the season in May, but the water ride Raging River will remain closed.

The park’s new owners, Palace Entertainment, said the ride would undergo additional safety checks after Michael Jaramillo, an 11-year-old, was seriously injured while on the ride and later died.

The accident in 2021 is the second death to occur at Adventureland since 2016.

“The first step is to really is to get with the manufacturer which we’ve already had out here once. We will work with them to help access everything that needs to be done,” said Adventureland’s General Manager Bill Lentz.

In the meantime, the company said it’s adding additional boots on the ground for safety and security.

Moreover, Lentz said the company will continue completing safety checks once the park reopens as well as invite another company to conduct additional safety checks.

“They give us their checklist to make sure everything is safe before opening, and a lot of the standards that we hit are even higher than some of the state’s standards,” said Lentz.

Adventureland will open to season pass holders on May 7th and 8th, and the park will open to all visitors on May 14th and 15th.