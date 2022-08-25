NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), troopers were able to find 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a stop on I-80.

The release stated that at 3 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper contacted two individuals who were heading west on I-80 near mile marker 227. At that time an NSP K-9 detected a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted and revealed two foam statues in the backseat which were hollow and contained meth and fentanyl concealed inside.

Adriana Gonzalez, 31, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of California were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and possession with the intent to deliver. They were lodged in the Dawson County Jail.