Parts of Siouxland saw quite a bit of winter weather over the holiday weekend, and troopers in Nebraska and South Dakota were kept busy.

An official with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety told KCAU 9 that there were 90 calls for service state-wide from Friday until Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. The official said there were incidents involving injuries or fatalities, but they haven’t yet recieved any reports. They added that delay in reports is due to more emphasis being place on patrols and helping people, especially on a stormy holiday weekend.

Officials said that the timing of the storm may have helped to a degree as people were already where they need to be and to stay put. Another reason may be due to the fact that decisions to close were made early and helped “eliminate risky travel decisions.”

Meanwhile, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol performed 117 motorist assists and responded to 28 crashes on Christmas Day, according to a release. Luckily, a “vast majority” of the incidents did not involve injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol did report that one crash on Monday did close all of eastbound Interstate 80 for about three hours so officials could clean up the roadway. There were no injuries regarding the crash though.

Aside from emergency vehicles, I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platted to Sydney in western Nebraska are closed due to the weather as of Tuesday at 5 p.m.



Most of western Nebraska and South Dakota are under blizzard, ice storm, or winter storm warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials from South Dakota and Nebraska both ask people to check the forecast and driving conditions before traveling. Travelers can check the Nebraska 511 or South Dakota 511 for road conditions.