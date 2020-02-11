Nearly 200 evacuees to leave coronavirus quarantine in US

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, a worker walks among beds in a convention center that has been converted into a temporary hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. The virus outbreak that began in China and has spread to more than 20 countries is stretching already-strained public health systems in Asia and beyond, raising questions over whether everyone can get equal access to treatment. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Nearly 200 evacuees are ending a two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of a deadly viral outbreak.

Authorities say the quarantine ends Tuesday for those held at March Air Reserve Base. None have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives overseas.

Hundreds of evacuees remain under quarantine at other bases in California, Texas and Nebraska, and only one has tested positive for the virus. That person, who initially tested negative, is now in isolation at a San Diego hospital.

