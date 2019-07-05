NATO sees no sign of Russian complying with missile pact

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, July 5, 2019. NATO ambassadors held a NATO-Russia council meeting on Friday chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is showing no sign of respecting a major Cold War-era missile treaty.

Following talks with the Moscow’s envoy less than a month before the pact expires, Stoltenberg said Friday that “we didn’t see any sign of Russia being willing to come back into compliance” with the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In February, Washington began the 6-month process of withdrawing from the pact, blaming Russia for developing a missile that does not comply with it. The treaty will end unless Russia destroys the missiles by August 2.

The Pentagon says Russia’s SSC-8 ground-fired cruise missile falls within that range and could allow Moscow to launch a nuclear strike in Europe with little or no notice.

