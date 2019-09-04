It’s National Wildlife Day.

It was founded in 2005 and is also now celebrated on a second day each year — February 22nd. The days aim to raise awareness of animals all around the world, especially endangered species and the preservation and conservation efforts to save them.

You can celebrate National Wildlife Day by visiting or supporting an animal sanctuary, aquarium or zoo, going bird watching, or cleaning up a local park.

If nothing else, read a book about animals to your kids and promote the day on social media with the hashtag #NationalWidelifeDay.