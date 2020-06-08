SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Well, a blast from the past got it’s day in the sun over the weekend.

Sunday, marked National VCR Day.

It was a day to celebrate the ultimate technology of the 70s that made its way into our homes and kept us entertained all the way into the 90’s.

The first VCR was developed in 1953 and introduced it to the world in 1956. But it wasn’t mass-produced until the 70’s.

Back then they used to cost hundreds of dollars, but now this “ancient” device can be found on display at museums around the world.