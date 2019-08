Monday is a spud-tacular day!

It’s National Potato Day.

You can mark the day by enjoying your favorite potato preparation: baked potatoes, potato salad, mashed potatoes, french fries, hash browns, potato chips or what about potato soup, potato skins or tater tots?

The list goes on and on.

Potatoes are not only tasty, they are good for you.

Loaded with important vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium and iron.

You can post to social media #nationalpotatoday.