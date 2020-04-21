National Library Workers Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s National Library Week. 

Tuesday is National Library Workers Day. The annual event’s been around since 2004 when the American Library Association started it as a way to call attention to employee pay and benefits. 

It’s also a reminder to say thanks to staff, who educate youth, preserve local history and, of course, check out books. 

So give a shout out to a library worker you know. Discover all the resources your library offers and support your local library and its staff.

