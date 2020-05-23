National Guard offers Minnesotans free COVID-19 testing over holiday weekend

ST. PAUL, MN. (Associated Press) — The Minnesota National Guard is offering free coronavirus testing at six armories this holiday weekend.

Guard members plan to collect around 2,000 samples per day across the six sites, for a total of roughly 6,000 tests over the three-day weekend.

The six armories are in east St. Paul, northeast Minneapolis, Moorhead, Duluth, Faribault and St. James.

They’ll be open from Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted.

Any Minnesotan can get tested.

Officials especially encourage those who are ill or who’ve been directly exposed to someone who’s tested positive. No appointment is necessary.