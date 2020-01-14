1  of  3
National Dress Your Pet Day

If you’ve been wanting to doll up your pet — Tuesday is the perfect opportunity — it’s National Dress Your Pet Day! 

Maybe you want to match outfits with your furry friend, give them a bejeweled collar or a funny costume — go crazy! 

The day was founded in 2009 by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behaviorist Colleen Paige — as a bonding opportunity. 

But remember not to make your furry friend miserable. If they hate dressing up, let them sit this one out. 

And just like people — pets want a comfortable outfit that fits.  

Avoid clothes that restrict movement or can be a choking hazard.

