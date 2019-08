Here’s to man’s best friend: Monday is National Dog Day.

The day encourages people to own dogs of all breeds — pure and mixed.

You can celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don’t own one, asking to walk your neighbor or your friend’s dog, or volunteering at a local dog shelter.

For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

You can post photos of the pups in your life to the social media #NationalDogDay.