Friday, the nation celebrates people who like their milk with a little flavor!

September 27th is National Chocolate Milk Day.

According to nationalcalendar.com — Hans Sloane invented chocolate milk in the late 1680s.

After he did not like the taste of cocoa mixed with water — sloane reportedly decided to mix it with milk.

Of course, now you can buy chocolate milk already mixed together.

But you can still make it at home with some chocolate syrup.