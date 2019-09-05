Live Now
Now here’s a day we can all get behind — it’s National Cheese Pizza Day!

This special day is celebrated every September 5th — and all you have to do to celebrate is eat cheese pizza!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey delicious slice with just cheese? So — at least for Thursday, leave the toppings aside and either make or order a cheese pizza for lunch or dinner.

You can even score some restaurant discounts — Papa John’s and Marco’s Pizza to name a couple, all have special deals in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day.

