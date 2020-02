It makes your mac-and-cheese gooier and your burger, well, better.

Yep, we are talking about cheese.

But not just any cheese — the versatile cheddar.

Thursday is National Cheddar Day!

2020 is just the second year the iconic cheese has been celebrated.

Oregon cheese maker — Tilla-Mook — founded the day to mark its 110 anniversary of making cheddars.

Enjoying the day is a no-brainer.

Whip up a grilled cheese sandwich, include some on a charcuterie board or cut it straight off the block.