Now that Christmas is over, you may be cleaning up around the house — but don’t toss those leftover candy canes just yet!

Thursday is National Candy Cane Day!

We don’t know when the day began, but here are some facts for you: candy canes have been hung from Christmas trees since 1882. They were made by hand until a machine was invented to make them in 1921.

The flavor is traditionally peppermint, but you can find them in a variety of striped colors and flavors. The average length for a candy cane is five inches, but the Guinness World Record for the longest candy cane is 51 feet!