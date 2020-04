Here’s an excuse to open a cold brew way before Happy Hour, Tuesday is National Beer Day.

Beer is one of the world’s oldest prepared beverages — dating back to 9500 B.C. There’s also a record of beer drinking in ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

These days, you’ve got a lot of choices — everything from creative craft beers to classic brands. They come light and refreshing to dark and hoppy.

So no matter your preference — Tuesday is the perfect day to enjoy a cold one.