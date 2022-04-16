COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Police say a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured.
Columbia police said the shooting occurred Saturday at Columbiana Centre. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, but authorities said the victims were receiving medical attention.
Police said they are evacuating the mall and working to assess the scene. They did not immediately release additional details.
