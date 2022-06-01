(NewsNation) —Tulsa police responded to an active shooter situation at Saint Francis Hospital where at least five people, including the shooter, were killed Wednesday, Tulsa Police wrote on Twitter.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead.”

Police said the shooting suspect was a Black male armed with one rifle and one handgun. He is estimated to be between 35-40-years-old, police believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have “essentially” cleared the building the shooting happened in, police said.

Most of the shooting occurred on the building’s 2nd floor, shots were still being fired when police entered the building, police said.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” officials said.

Tulsa Police told KTUL the scene inside the hospital was “catastrophic.”

A family reunification site has been established at a local high school about 1.2 miles away from the medical center, police say.

Saint Francis Hospital is the largest hospital system in Tulsa, according to retired Tulsa police officer Sean Larkin.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.