Mr. Peanut dies at 104-years-old

Do you know how long peanuts live? The answer seems to be 104 years.

At least, that’s how old Mr. Peanut was.

The top hat and monocle wearing pitch-man for Planter’s peanuts is dead.

The perpetually smiling legume sacrificed himself by dropping from a tree that could not support all the weight after crashing the “nut mobile” they were all riding in.

Then the vehicle he lands on explodes.

Parent company Kraft Heinz has purchased ad time during the Super Bowl to hold a funeral for its century-old mascot.

Many people on Twitter are jokingly calling shenanigans on the marketing ploy.

One person pointed out on Twitter, since Mr. Peanut is technically a seed, he’ll just sprout more peanuts when they bury him.