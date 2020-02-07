More planes with quarantined China passengers arrive in US

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

Federal officials on Friday didn’t immediately say how many people were on the flights landing in San Diego, San Antonio and Omaha, Nebraska. The planes arrived from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

