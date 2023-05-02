AMES, Iowa (WHO13)– Police arrested Ames resident and nurse practitioner Carl Markley, 44, last week on charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

He now finds himself in much bigger trouble after Ames Police say they have identified 10 victims, after originally only knowing about one. Police also say Markley has been abusing victims for more than a decade.

Human trafficking, prostitution and pimping charges were added after investigators gained this new information and police say the crimes date back as far as 2008.

Markley works as a nurse practitioner. He is also a co-owner of Inside Golf in Ames.

In his initial arrest, police say he used hidden cameras to photograph a juvenile while undressed during an examination.

Police now say Markley also paid victims for sex. According to the criminal complaint connected to the new pimping charge, Markley is alleged to have rented rooms at AmericInn in 2021 to meet with a victim. Police say they recovered a signed document from the victim in a search of his home.

Police also accused Markley of deceiving and defrauding individuals, causing them to engage in paid sex acts. The complaint says a search of his home and businesses uncovered, “documents dating from 2008 to this year where Markley has been engaging in commercial sexual activity.”

Markley also provided athletic physicals to middle and high school students in Ames and Gilbert. Both school districts issued statements to inform parents following Markley’s arrest.

Ames Police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to contact them.

Markley will be in Story County court on May 19 for a preliminary hearing.