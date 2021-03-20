Montana Senate committee advances bills targeting transgender youth

HELENA, MT (Associated Press) – The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance two bills targeting transgender youth despite overwhelming testimony opposing the measures.

The measures would ban gender affirming surgeries for transgender minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports.

They passed votes by the committee on Thursday along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Both measures have already passed the Montana House.

They head next to votes by the GOP-controlled Montana Senate. Similar measures have been introduced in over a dozen other states this year.