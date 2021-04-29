Moderna beefs up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing for 2021-22

National & World News

by: The Associated Press, via Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Workers unload a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the FedEx hub in Toronto, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna announced Thursday it is beefing up global manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The company predicts supplying between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year. But it’s looking ahead as much of the world still will need a first round of COVID-19 vaccinations next year — and to be ready if and when people may need a booster shot.

Moderna’s vaccine is authorized for use by adults in the U.S., European Union and multiple other countries. The company expects data soon from a U.S. study of the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds, and has begun testing the shots in younger children.

Also underway are studies of doses tweaked to better match a worrisome mutated version of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 