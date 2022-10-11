SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Mitchell man living in Ukraine says the recent missile attacks on the capital city of Kyiv are frightening but they only increase Ukrainian resolve. Brian Bonner is the former editor of the Kyiv Post and still works as a journalist writing on global issues. This explosion, from a Russian missile, in the heart of Kyiv was only blocks away from Brian Bonner’s home.

“I could be there any time, you know it’s a ten minute walk from my house.

On Monday, an estimated 80 missiles were fired at Ukrainian cities, some targeting the power grid and others hitting civilian gathering places like this walkway over the city’s most popular park.

“Today the mood in Kyiv universally is defiance, people are going to fight on of course people are afraid, this sort of random terror does affect your psyche,” said Bonner.

Some residents are seeking shelter in the city’s subway system. Bonner is temporarily out of the danger. He was in Berlin when we talked with him today

Bonner expects the coming winter to be a rough one. He believes Putin will try to make it hard on Ukrainians by blowing up their energy infrastructure.

“It’s a cold nation, it’s a cold climate, it’s like South Dakota in the winter, so it can be very rough, but people are determined to fight it out,” said Bonner.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people.

Bonner feels the same. Living thousands of miles away he hopes Americans remain invested in the fight for freedom.

“The United States has clearly shown and South Dakota is certainly a part of that, they are going to stand up for democracy the price only goes up if we give in to dictators, if we give in to Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats, which he’s not going to use, we have the arsenal of democracy in America and we need to use it and we are using it,” said Bonner.

With continued support, Bonner feels Ukraine can win back its territory. He says all Ukrainians want is for Russia to leave them alone.