Mitch McConnell stresses need to wear face masks in public

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he walks to the Senate chamber after meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is stressing the importance of wearing masks in public as the nation’s economy reopens.

In doing so, the Kentucky Republican waded into a politically charged issue. McConnell has toured hospitals this week in his home state. During the stops, he has stressed wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines to combat the coronavirus.

His mask-wearing is in stark contrast to the unwillingness of a key political ally to do so. President Donald Trump has refused to wear face coverings and polls find that conservative Americans are more likely to forgo them.

