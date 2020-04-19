1  of  3
Breaking News
Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village sees jump in COVID-19 positive cases Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19 Saturday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 119 of 131 new cases in Minnehaha County

Minnesota sophomore wins “Jeopardy!” College Championship

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minnesota-state-map_736529550621

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nibir Sarma has become the first winner of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship from the University of Minnesota. Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, won the two-week tournament in an episode airing Friday night, earning $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions.

Sarma beat second-place finisher Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University who wins $50,000 and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who came in third and took home $25,000.

Sarma, a chemical engineering major, became the first winner of the tournament from a public university since 2014. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss