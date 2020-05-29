1  of  2
Breaking News
Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 59; Active cases at 1,063

Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested

National & World News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is the white officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests. Walz said the state would take over the response and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.

This is a developing news story; look for it to be updated as new details are confirmed.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests