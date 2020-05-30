Minneapolis Police Chief addresses protests, riots

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — The Minneapolis Police Chief has responded on Saturday to the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd.

“Over the last several days, our city has been fixated and gripped on some of the chaos that has been occurring in this wonderful city, but we’re not going to let a group of people hijack this city. So today I just wanted to let the citizens of Minneapolis know that hope is here.” Chief Medaria Arradondo said. “It is shining itself each and every day. We are seeing it in so many ways, whether it’s neighbors helping each other out, grabbing brooms, and dustpans.”

