Minneapolis Mayor: Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged

People gather and pray around a makeshift memorial, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis, near the site where a black man, who was taken into police custody the day before, later died. The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The mayor of Minneapolis called for charges to be filed against the white police officer who pressed his knee into the neck of a black man during an arrest, even after the man stopped moving.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that Derek Chauvin should be criminally charged in connection with Monday’s death of George Floyd.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday.

Bystander video showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe. His death prompted protests, and police used tear gas and projectiles after some protesters began damaging a police station.

