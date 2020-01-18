Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  66
Closings & Delays
Berry Global Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church First Step Counseling Fit My Feet Giving Hope Inc Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Harvest Church Humboldt Food Pantry Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls St John American Lutheran Church St Vincent de Paul - Holy Innocent Diaper Ministry Star of David Messianic Community Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Washington Pavilion

Minister: Germany needs China’s Huawei to build 5G network

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2019, filer photo, a man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. British and American officials are meeting as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government prepares to decide on whether there’s a future for Chinese equipment maker Huawei in the country’s next-generation telecom networks, his spokesman said Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister is suggesting that his country can’t build a 5G mobile network without Chinese tech giant Huawei, at least for now, intervening in an issue that has caused tensions between the U.S. and its allies.

Washington has been pressuring its allies to ban Huawei, the world’s biggest supplier of telecom gear, from new 5G networks. It alleges that the company poses an espionage threat.

Germany, however, has decided not to ban Huawei from competing for contracts to build the country’s 5G networks, instead agreeing that companies must meet strict standards, which still could end up excluding the Chinese firm.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Germany’s top security official, was quoted Saturday as saying he is “against taking a product off the market just because there is a possibility that something might happen.”

Seehofer said Germany must be protected against espionage and sabotage, but estimated that shutting out Chinese providers could delay building the new network by five to 10 years, the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

“I don’t see that we can set up a 5G network in Germany in the short term without participation by Huawei,” Seehofer told the newspaper.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests