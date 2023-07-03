URBANDALE, Iowa — Former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence will be celebrating the 4th of July in Urbandale.

Pence will be walking Urbandale’s two-mile-long parade route. The parade beings at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the old City Hall on 70th Street.

After the parade, Pence is off to Boone for a meet and greet at Midland Power Cooperative.

Pence announced his candidacy for president in early June in Ankeny. At the event held at DMACC, Pence said “I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order.”