Mexico ambassador resigns after book theft allegation

MEXICO CITY (AP) – A Mexican ambassador who was called home after allegedly attempting to steal a book from a bookstore in Argentina has resigned, and relatives report a brain tumor may have affected his behavior.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretary says that Valero had resigned for health reasons and “is undergoing neurological treatment”. At the request of relatives, Ebrard’s office published a doctor’s letter saying Valero had been treated for a brain tumor that may have altered his behavior.

Mexican news media report that Valero allegedly also tried to take a T-shift without paying at an airport shop after he was recalled to Mexico in early December.

