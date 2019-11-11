1  of  20
Mercury moving across sun Monday

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Skygazers, Monday is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun.

The rare event is called a “transit.” It only happens about 13 times per century and the next one isn’t set to happen again until 2032.

Because Mercury is so small — people will need binoculars or a telescope. Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun starting in a little over an hour at around 6:35 p.m. CST. 

Now you might be worried that the sun won’t be up enough by then, but don’t worry. Its full path across the sun will take five-and-half hours. 

You can check out images and videos close to real-time on NASA’s website.

