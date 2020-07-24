McDonald’s to require customers to wear face masks in restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, McDonald’s says it is taking additional precautions to protect customers and employees at its restaurants.

On Friday, the fast-food giant announced that it was adding three steps to its protection plan regarding COVID-19.

Requiring face coverings in restaurants

Via Unsplash

In order to protect the safety of employees and customers, McDonald’s is asking all customers to wear face coverings when entering U.S. restaurants, beginning Aug. 1.

“While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” the company said in a statement.

Officials say they are providing training for restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address the new policy “in a friendly and positive way.”

In situations where a customer declines to wear a mask, McDonald’s says it is putting additional procedures in place “to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

Adding protective panels to front- and back-of-house

McDonald’s says it has also developed a series of divider panels and retrofit barrier solutions for both front and back-of-house. Organizers say the panels will safely allow employees to increase order taking and seating capacity while continuing to meet social distancing guidelines.

Pausing dining room re-openings for 30 more days

If you were planning to enjoy a Big Mac inside a McDonald’s, your plans are being put on hold. The restaurant says it is extending its pause on reopening dining rooms for another 30 days.

“This means we will not approve the re-opening of any additional dining rooms,” a news release from the company reads.

However, it says it is not requiring restaurants that have already reopened their dining rooms to roll back those plans.