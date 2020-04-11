Mayo Clinic announces pay cuts, furloughs

ROCHESTER, MN (Associated Press) — One of the premier medical facilities in the country and Minnesota’s largest private employer is taking a series of cost-cutting measures to deal with a proposed $3 billion loss in 2020.

Rochester’s Mayo Clinic is instituting across the board pay cuts and furloughs, a result of the financial strain caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The moves follow the clinic’s decision last month to halt elective surgeries and procedures to conserve supplies for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.

Republican state Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester, says she will seek financial relief for the medical center that has sacrificed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.