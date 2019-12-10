Maryland business surprises employees with big bonuses

BALTIMORE, Md. (KELO) — Employees of a property company with headquarters in Maryland will be getting a bonus this year.

The founder of St. John Properties announced the company is giving a $10 million bonus to be divided amongst its 198 employees.

The size of the bonus is based on the employee’s tenure and years of service. The average employee is getting $50,000. Some employees are getting six-figure bonuses upwards of $250,000.

This bonus will be paid out in addition to the company’s annual year-end bonus.

Employees started making plans to spend the money almost immediately with some saying they will use it to pay off their mortgages, send their kids to college and take dream vacations.