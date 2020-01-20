Martin Luther King holiday: Faith, politics mix this holiday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the Holy City Church of God In Christ congregation during his trip to Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Pence spoke at the church service in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the day before the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader. Pence says King touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire. Pence acknowledged the nation’s deep divide and says Americans must rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – The nation is marking the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader.

Monday’s holiday in King’s name comes against the backdrop of a presidential election year. In Atlanta, Monday’s commemorations could draw attention to the continuing leadership role of the clergy in African American politics.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, plans to attend Monday’s tribute at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which King and his father both led. And in an early tribute to King, Vice President Mike Pence spoke Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, at a church service recalling the challenges and accomplishments of the slain civil rights leader.

